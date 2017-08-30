So, could the show be a rival to Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, the sci-fi series that originally started on Channel 4 before moving to Netflix? Very possibly: each episode will be inspired by a short story by Philip K Dick, the writer responsible for the futuristic classics that inspired Blade Runner, Minority Report and Total Recall.

Adapted by Harry Potter and The Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne, the first episode is based on short story The Commuter and follows Timothy Spall (who played Wormtail in the Harry Potter films) as he discovers a train that takes passengers to a place that should not exist (you know, like Hogwarts). But however Potter the debut instalment sounds, we're guessing it won't go down as pleasantly as a butterbeer.

