Speaking during an interview for Welcome to the Blumhouse, the new horror anthology series from his production company, Blum was hesitant to give anything away on the apparent reboot.

"We’re working on it," he tentatively told RadioTimes.com. "[I have] no details to share, but we’re working on it."

Blum’s comments suggest that pre-production is still in its early stages. Little is known about the project apart from the fact that it’s in development, but Carpenter himself has hinted that he might be involved.

More like this

Carpenter was an executive producer, co-composer, and creative consultant on Blumhouse’s revival of his critically-acclaimed Halloween film franchise, and reports have linked him with acting in a similar capacity for The Thing remake.

Back in August, Carpenter responded to those reports and appeared to confirm that, following talks with Blum, he had been brought onboard to assist with Universal’s latest attempt to remake The Thing. The studio’s 2011 prequel film was a critical and commercial flop, and grossed a miserly £24m on a £30m budget.

“We’ve talked about... I think he [Blum] is going to be working on The Thing, rebooting The Thing,” Carpenter revealed during a Q&A panel at Fantasia International Film Festival. “I’m involved with that, maybe. Down the road.”

Rumours of The Thing remake began circulating online in January, with Blumhouse Productions and Universal allegedly talking about a reboot. Those rumours came after a now-deleted Facebook post from film producer Alan Donnes, supposedly revealed that a remake of The Thing was in the works.

Donnes’ claims were later confirmed by American sci-fi author John Gregory Betancourt, who also revealed that the remake would include new elements from a recently discovered manuscript by acclaimed sci-fi author John W Campbell.

Who Goes There?, a 1938 novella penned by Campbell that was the inspiration behind Carpenter’s 1981 horror movie, is an abridged version of an original story from the writer titled Frozen Hell.

Writing on the Frozen Hell Kickstarter page that he set up to get the manuscript published, Betancourt said that Frozen Hell “expands the Thing story dramatically, giving vital backstory and context to an already incredible tale”.

Betancourt also revealed that The Thing remake movie was being “fast-tracked” by Blumhouse and Universal but, with Blum acting coy on its development, it seems The Thing remake won’t be released for a while.

Welcome to the Blumhouse is available now on on Amazon Prime Video – you can sign up for Prime with a free 30 day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out our guides to the best movies on Amazon Prime and the best Amazon Prime series, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.