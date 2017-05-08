And it looks like the Tardis (which rapidly closes its doors when the decompression begins) could be heading for an early exit itself, with the iconic time-travelling police box being drawn out of the door by the powerful decompressive forces at work.

Trapped on a spaceship that apparently has deadly spacesuits, with no Tardis and no other option for survival than to put one on? We’d say that has the makings of a seriously exciting episode.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 7.15pm