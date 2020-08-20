Read on for everything you need to know about The Secret Garden, including how to watch it, who's in the cast, and a look at the trailer.

When is The Secret Garden released in the UK?

The film has seen many delays to its original release date - largely as a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic, but audiences will finally be able to watch the movie from Friday 23rd October 2020.

How can I watch The Secret Garden in the UK?

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a range of previously unfamiliar strategies used for new releases, and The Secret Garden is one of a few upcoming films to open simultaneously in cinemas and on demand.

So, if you still don't feel safe heading to the movies just yet, the film will be available on both Sky Cinema and NOW TV, at exactly the same time as its cinema release.

On announcing the news, Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK and Ireland, said, “At Sky, we want to showcase the very best films, and we’re thrilled to provide The Secret Garden with the perfect home on Sky Cinema.”

What is The Secret Garden about?

The film tells the well-loved story of a young girl who is sent to live with her uncle, where she discovers a beautiful garden and a local boy who helps her understand the garden’s hidden secrets.

The official plot synopsis reads: “Mary begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after chancing upon her cousin Colin, who has been shut away unwell in a wing of the house.

“Mary discovers a wondrous garden and meets a local boy, Dickon who helps her fix stray dog Hector’s injured leg using the garden’s restorative powers.

“The three children adventure deep into the mysteries of the garden – a magical place that will change their lives forever.”

Who is in The Secret Garden cast?

A stellar group of actors has been put together for the film, with young star Dixie Egerickx playing the lead role of Mary Lennox, adding to a CV that currently includes roles in The Little Stranger, Summerland and Patrick Melrose.

The role of Dickon is played by Amir Wilson, the latest in a string of high profile appearances for the young star following his role as Will Parry in His Dark Materials and the lead role in Netflix fantasy series A Letter For the King.

Meanwhile Colin Firth plays Archibald Craven while Julie Walters stars as Mrs. Medlock - a role that was played by Maggie Smith in the 1993 version.

The cast is rounded out by Maeve Dermody (Marcella), Isis Davis (Silent Witness) and Edan Hayhurst (There She Goes).

The Secret Garden trailer

You can get a first glimpse at that magical garden by watching the trailer below:

And if that's whetted your appetite, then there's another trailer to enjoy too!

