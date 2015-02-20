Yep, 28 seconds in to the video Missy seems to switch hands for apparently no reason. It's an innocent enough gesture - innocent enough for us to just put it down to another one of her hyper-real quirks. But some eagle-eyed fans have spotted that her other wrist hides-in-plain-sight the device used by Captain Jack Harkness and River Song for quick and easy time travel.

So, what does this mean? Could this be how Missy escaped her apparent death in Death in Heaven? Has she perhaps stolen the device from Captain Jack or River Song? And just where is her Tardis anyway? Let us know your theories below.

Doctor Who series nine returns later this year