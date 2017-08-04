We kick off with the Doctor and Rose running from the Autons (it helps if you imagine the Doctor with a Northern accent)...

Then another familiar face turns up...

After that, a lot of the story seems to involve cabbages...

More like this

And – spoiler alert! – they help save the day

Written and illustrated by Hargreaves' son Adam in the same unmistakable style, the four new Dr Men books feature the Second, Seventh and Eighth, as well as Ninth, Doctors and join the existing stories in the series, Dr First, Dr Fourth, Dr Eleventh and Dr Twelfth and Dr Tenth: Christmas Surprise.

Suitable for children and Doctor Who fans of all ages, Dr Second, Dr Seventh, Dr Eighth and Dr Ninth are released on 29th August and available to pre-order now in the UK and US.

Advertisement

Pre-order Dr Second, Dr Seventh, Dr Eighth and Dr Ninth in the UK | Pre-order the books in the US