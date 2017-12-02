Now here’s the science bit.

Production house Films at 59, which supplies the BBC’s Doctor Who studios in Roath Lock in Cardiff, is using Cooke anamorphic Prime lenses and Angenieux Optimo anamorphic zooms that will be used with Arri Alexa XT and Alex Mini cameras for series 11.

The intention is to bring an increased cinematic look to the show which started production at the end of October.

According to Bristol-based Films at 59’s Dave Wride this means a whole new visual feel to the show.

“The BBC have made a monumental leap here to enhance the look of Doctor Who and I’m sure the fans will not be disappointed with the distinctly cinematic results that this lens and camera combo will afford them," he said.

The technical changes were ordered by the new production team led by Executive Producers Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens who have already taken charge for series 11.

The visual impact of the changes will be seen in autumn 2018 when the BBC premieres the first series for Whittaker’s thirteenth Doctor alongside new companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

The new series will kick off with an hour-long special followed by nine 50 minute episodes.

Before that, of course, there is the small matter of this year's Christmas special and a farewell to Peter Capaldi...

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas