The 'Mandalorian' himself (Pedro Pascal) appears in new Star Wars images

One scene saw the return of the Mos Eisley Cantina, with the titular Mandalorian sitting by a table with Greef, played by Carl Weathers.

In the clip, Greef lays out a series of pucks that turn out to be bounty hunter markers for Pascal’s blaster-for-hire to choose from. Saying none of the jobs are worth the republic credits, Mando is about to leave when Greef interests him in another job – something “underworld”. Very intriguing.

Greef (Carl Weathers) in The Mandalorian

But there’s one problem with this footage: so far it has not been released officially online, and the clips do not feature in the live stream video of the panel below. We will update this page as and when the footage becomes available.

A first trailer for The Mandalorian was dropped at the same event, reportedly featuring a flame-thrower Stormtrooper, Empire Strikes Back bounty hunter IG-88 in action and plenty of Gina Carano’s fighter Cara Dune, who’s revealed to be an ex-Rebel Shock Trooper.

Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in The Mandalorian

And all that came with a voiceover from Werner Herzog’s character: “The Empire improves every system it touches. Judging by any metric: safety, prosperity. Compare Imperial rule to what’s going on now. Is the world more peaceful since the revolution? Look outside. I see nothing but death and chaos.”

Overall, it’s a lot to get excited about – and we can only hope the footage is soon officially released by Star Wars ahead of the show's release on 12th November.