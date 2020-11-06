However, although this is the first time the creepy crawlies have appeared in the live-action Star Wars universe, the monsters have a long history in the franchise’s lore. In fact, the spiders first appeared in concept art for 1980 film The Empire Strikes Back, envisioned to be roaming Yoda's refuge planet of Dagobah.

The ice spiders in The Mandalorian

Interestingly, the albino arthropods didn’t feature in that film, but their design was evolved and utilised for animated series Star Wars Rebels, where they became known as the Krykna.

The Krykna in Star Wars: Rebels

Not only could the white spiders be massively influenced by Star Wars Rebels, but The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau could have also taken inspiration from fantasy series Game of Thrones. Ice spiders may not have featured in that show, but head writer Dan Weiss is known for wanting to incorporate the monsters into the final season’s Battle of Winterfell.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about The Mandalorian’s second season, Favreau previously told EW: “As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that’s very appealing to me as an audience member.”

Want to know more about The Mandalorian cast, The Mandalorian release schedule or when is The Mandalorian set? Check out our suite of content on RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available on Disney+ on Fridays – sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15 per cent with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.