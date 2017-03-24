The part of Offred's college friend Moira is played by Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley, who looks set to channel this character's troublemaking streak and dark sense of humour.

The trailer also introduces us to Joseph Fiennes as The Commander (the man who's meant to be knocking up Offred), and Yvonne Strahovski as his wife. Then there's OT Fagbenle as Offred's pre-Gilead husband, and Max Minghella as The Commander's driver Nick.

The Handmaid's Tale will be released in the US on Hulu on 26th April 2017