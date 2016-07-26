Moss will play Offred in the new adaptation of the 1985 novel which is set in a speculative future where women's rights are taken away from them under a military dictatorship.

Offred is one of a class of women known as "handmaids" and kept by the ruling classes for reproductive purposes. Wiley will play the part of Moira, Offred's college friend and fellow handmaiden.

"I am thrilled that MGM and Hulu are developing The Handmaid’s Tale as a series, and extra thrilled that the very talented Elisabeth Moss will be playing the central character,” said Atwood when the show was greenlit. The author will serve as a consulting producer for the series.

The Handmaid's Tale will go into production in Toronto later this year.