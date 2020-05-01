"The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped," he said.

"We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks."

If the show isn’t renewed however, it may allow Gustin to take up other in-demand parts. As he later revealed on the podcast, he’s been forced to turn down roles due to The Flash commitments.

"There are plenty of things I feel I missed out on. The Flash has been so amazing, but we’re six years in now and the past four [summer] hiatuses I have had a project that has fallen through because of Flash,” he explained.

“There are a lot of opportunities that have gone away because of schedule conflicts. You just can’t have everything."

