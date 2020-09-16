The series pits two friends of Captain American (Chris Evans), Sam Wilson (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Stan), joining forces once again in a TV spin-off. It's clear from the posts that Mackie (The Falcon) and Stan (the Winter Soldier) were excited to be back in costume and back in action.

Stan posted: "Friends. Social distancing since November '19"

Mackie took to Twitter to celebrate the resumption. "The Boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing..."

According to EW, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was intended to be the first of the streaming service's many planned live-action Marvel series, before the shutdown put paid to it.

The epic series has not been rescheduled and the Disney+ website reveals, vaguely, that it will premiere sometime in "Fall 2020." The production team was agonisingly close to wrapping up filming in Prague when the pandemic forced it to be halted, so fans may not have to wait long to dive back into the MCU on the small screen.

The six-part series continues The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's story after the events of Avengers: Endgame when Steve Rogers gave Captain America's shield to Falcon. Daniel Brühl will return as the villain Baron Zemo while Emily VanCamp is also back as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter.

Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) will serve as chief director, working from a script written by Malcolm Spellman (Empire).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney Plus. You can see the full release schedule now.