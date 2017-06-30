“It’s moving, scary, and the thing that comes mostly to me is that it's emotional – but that's moving really,” the actress told RadioTimes.com, before settling on a different combination: “Emotional, scary and unnerving.”

Now, if that doesn’t sound like a classic Doctor Who episode we don’t know what does – and Spiro says that working on this story gave her a new appreciation for the sci-fi series.

“I was a fan when I was a kid, then I sort of dipped in in the 'modern era' of the Doctors, I can't say that I've watched it week in and week out and really know what's going on,” she told us.

“Luckily [my character] Hazran didn't need to know that information either because I wouldn't even know where to begin! But I've been watching this series because you have more of a vested interest.

“I think Pearl Mackie is fantastic, watching Peter and Pearl work together I just love their relationship – and watching Matt [Lucas as Nardole], he's just hilarious in it. It's lovely to be able to watch it and have a connection to it.

“It’s really good fun,” she concluded. “You just love all those things as an actor. It's just mucking about really, like being a little kid. So yeah, really good fun.”

With that crucial element of fun added, we’d now say this is sounding like a vintage Doctor Who adventure. If only we too were in a faster timestream that could get us to Saturday night a bit quicker…

Doctor Who series 10 concludes on BBC1 this Saturday 1st July at 6:30pm