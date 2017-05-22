Still struggling to get your head round Saturday’s mind-melting episode of Doctor Who? Well, make sure you've deciphered it before the next instalment: it’s another noggin scratcher, judging by this clip.

Advertisement

In the clip from next Saturday's episode, we’re treated to another glimpse of a mouldy monk, this time by the entrance of a mysterious pyramid. The cloaked monster chillingly not only tells the Doctor that “we will take this planet and its people”, but says they’ll be “invited”.