The Boys star proposes movie spin-off finale

Well, if Frenchie star Tomer Capon has his way, it appears The Boys will be heading to the big screen, as he's told Digital Spy that he feels a movie would be the most appropriate way to bring the show to a close.

Following the season 3 finale of The Boys , and confirmation that the show will be coming back for a fourth outing, questions have turned to how much longer the show will run for, and how it will eventually bow out.

In a conversation about his character potentially dying in a future episode, he said: "You know what? In the movie, maybe.

"If there's a movie – in The Boys movie, after we do whatever we want to accomplish – that sounds like the right place to have a finale, right? On the big screen."

The Boys may not actually be too far away from reaching its end point. In a Twitter Q&A back in 2020 showrunner Eric Kripke said that the "rough idea" in his head was for the show to have "five seasons total" and that "creatively, five feels like a good round number", although he then admitted that he 'knows better' than to say a definite number following his experience on the long-running Supernatural.

More recently, Kripke told Deadline that "one of the end game storylines in the books that we always really responded to was this notion that the vice president was literally gunning for the president and that the president was in mortal danger."

He continued: "That if the vice president were to take over, they would by all intents and purposes be a Vought plant, which was sort of that lore between Dakota Bob and Neuman in the comics.

"We’ve been moving our chess pieces in place to play a version of that story because that does feel like the highest possible stakes, especially with Homelander becoming more and more untethered from reality."

The Boys season 3 is now streaming in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.

