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The Boys' most tragic moment so far proves controversial season 5 decision is right – even if it won't win over the naysayers
As is almost always the case, criticisms of the final season containing 'filler' are way off the mark.
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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