The news comes as the show continues to grow in popularity – with the opening episodes of season three seeing a 17% viewership increase from season two – and will come as no surprise given it's now firmly amongst the biggest shows on streaming television.

Just a week after it returned for the start of its third season, Prime Video has announced that hit superhero comedy The Boys has been renewed for a fourth run on the streamer.

Billy Butcher star Karl Urban had already appeared to accidentally give away the renewal earlier this year – when he told Variety in March that he was shooting the show "through the end of the year", despite the fact production on season three had already wrapped.

Speaking about the renewal now it's been made official, Amazon Studios' head of global television Vernon Sanders said: "From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season.

He added: "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that."

Meanwhile, showrunner Erik Kripke, explained that the cast and crew were "so grateful" to the fans for "embracing the show and allowing us to make more."

"We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in," he said. "Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

The renewal is just the latest good news for a franchise that continues to go from strength-to-strength, and fans also have other projects to look forward to in addition to the main series.

An untitled live-action spinoff – rumoured to be titled Varsity – is currently in production, set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, while fans were also treated to the eight-episode anthology animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical earlier in 2022.

