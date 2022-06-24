The Boys fans react as season 3, episode 6 delivers epic face-off

Towards the end of the episode, Soldier Boy, Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell all faced off against Homelander, and although the antagonist was able to make his escape at the end it was still a highly dramatic affair.

Fans of The Boys have taken to social media to sing the praises of the superhero show's latest episode Herogasm – which concluded with an epic showdown.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And the episode has clearly struck a chord with viewers, with one fan writing on Twitter that it was the "Best Episode of all time" and another adding "Episode 6 of The Boys was one of the best episodes in TV".

One fan even went so far as to compare the episode favourably with other classic episodes of TV – including the iconic Game of Thrones episode Battle of the Bastards and the Breaking Bad episode Ozymandias.

The team of Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie was especially popular with fans, with one describing them as "The trio I never knew I needed" while their showdown with Homelander also received wide acclaim.

One fan described the battle as "Probably the best fight scene in a comic book property for about a decade" while another went even further by calling it "One of the best fight scenes in the history of television. "

And the performance of Homelander star Antony Starr was also applauded by fans, with one viewer writing, "My man needs all the praise for playing the best TV show villain we’ve seen in a long time."

Overall, that's certainly a lot of superlatives being thrown around – and so the series clearly has a lot to live up to for the rest of its third season, which still has two episodes left to run.

Advertisement

The Boys season 3 streams on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.