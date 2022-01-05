Boba is back! Still!

Yes, after a fairly low-key introductory episode (perfectly pitched for that drowsy, turkey-stuffed period between Christmas and New Year) Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett continues this week with another look at the ex-bounty hunter's new criminal empire.

Last week we saw some flashbacks to how Boba escaped the Sarlacc pit (h/t to Patton Oswalt for guessing that in a Parks and Recreation improv over a decade ago), got captured by Tusken Raiders and earned their grudging respect, so we might expect to see more scenes filling in the gaps in his personal timeline.

Meanwhile, in the present day Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen (aka Boba and his right-hand woman Fennec) have their work cut out for them as they fend off attacks from disrespectful crime rivals (crivals? We'll work on that one). And who knows - maybe some more actual plot will kick in as well. At least we know Max Rebo is alive.

In this live blog we'll be reacting to all the big moments as they happen, trying to clock the next big twist or mystery and (of course) heroically missing the massive Easter Eggs that end up being all anyone talks about from the episode. C'est la vie!

Check out the latest updates below.