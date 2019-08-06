I find your lack of faith disturbing
Darth Vader
Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope
Princess Leia
The Force will be with you. Always
Obi-Wan Kenobi
I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me
Luke Skywalker
British actors Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Never tell me the odds!
Han Solo
Do. Or do not. There is no try
Yoda
No. I am your father
Darth Vader
Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be. The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned
Yoda
There’s always a bigger fish
Qui-Gon Jinn
I’m just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe
Jango Fett
The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm)
The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural
Chancellor Palpatine
The garbage’ll do!
Rey
Chewie, we’re home
Han Solo
Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you
C-3PO
British actors Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we’re lost
Cassian Andor
Use the force, Luke
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Judge me by my size, do you?
Yoda
Someday I will be the most powerful Jedi ever
Anakin Skywalker
I sense great fear in you, Skywalker. You have hate. You have anger. But you don’t use them
Count Dooku
