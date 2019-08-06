The best Star Wars quotes
Here's some of our favourite phrases from a galaxy far, far away
Published: Tuesday, 6 August 2019 at 9:28 am
I find your lack of faith disturbing
Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope
The Force will be with you. Always
I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me
Never tell me the odds!
Do. Or do not. There is no try
No. I am your father
When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be. The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned
There’s always a bigger fish
I’m just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe
The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural
The garbage’ll do!
Chewie, we’re home
Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you
Every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we’re lost
Use the force, Luke
Judge me by my size, do you?
Someday I will be the most powerful Jedi ever
I sense great fear in you, Skywalker. You have hate. You have anger. But you don’t use them
