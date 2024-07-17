The finale episode cleared up a big question we've had throughout the series - how the Jedi didn't know about the rise of the Sith 100 years later if they witnessed Qimir (Manny Jacinto).

We finally got our answer in the form of Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson), who uses Sol (Lee Jung-jae) to cover up the emergence of the dark side.

However, one question remains - did one Jedi actually know all along? In a surprise for Star Wars fans, a final scene shows Vernestra paying a visit to her very familiar Master, appearing as though she's going to come clean and telling him: "Sorry to disturb you, Master. We need to talk."

The camera pans down to a figure every Star Wars fan will recognise - the legendary Jedi Master Yoda.

Yoda in The Acolyte. Disney+

It's a brief cameo but fans were thrilled to see Yoda appear - and intrigued about what it means for the Jedi Master's future if he knew about the emergence of the dark side.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "The Acolyte Finale was great! We finally got to see Darth Plagueis!! The lightsaber duels delivered again! Seeing Osha turn a blue saber into a red one was pretty cool! That Yoda cameo was awesome, and I'm glad it happened!"

Another added: "OH MY GOSH YODA."

One more said: "If seeing Master Yoda isn't enough reason why The Acolyte should get a second season I don't know what the hell is."

Meanwhile, another fan theorised: "In #ROTS novel, Yoda has an epiphany (of sorts) during his duel with Sidious. He realizes he failed, the Jedi Order as a whole failed; failed before they even began because they grew stagnant in their ways as the Sith adapted and evolved. #TheAcolyte is showing us the 'HOW.'"

Yoda wasn't the only exciting appearance in the finale either, with fans also getting a glimpse at Darth Plagueis, the iconic Sith Lord from the Star Wars novels, who has finally made his screen debut.

Fingers crossed for a season 2 announcement sometime soon!

