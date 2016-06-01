In the comics Haller is also the son of X-Men leader Professor X (played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in the film series), though the TV series is reportedly removing much of that origin story and setting the action in a world completely separate to the X-Men movies where mutants are still a secret from the world.

Legion in the X-Men comics

The official synopsis is as follows:

More like this

“Legion” introduces the story of David Haller: Since he was a teenager, David has struggled with mental illness. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, David has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, he’s confronted with the possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real.

And here’s the first official picture of Stephens in character, looking pretty roughed-up and far from his dapper Matthew Crawley days.

Stevens will star in Legion alongside Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza, Fargo’s Jean Smart and Rachel Keller and Interstellar’s Bill Urwin among others, with the series created by Fargo’s Noah Hawley and set to air in early 2017.

We’re betting all involved are currently feeling pretty X-static.

Advertisement

Legion will air in early 2017