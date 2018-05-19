Thandie Newton, who is playing Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has said it is both “great” and “awful” that she is the first woman of colour to be cast in a lead role in the history of the franchise.

“I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy,” the Line of Duty and Westworld star told the Guardian, “which is both great, that it is finally a correction, and awful, that it’s taken this long."