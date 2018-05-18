Emilia Clarke, who stars as Qi'ra, was knocked out earlier in the dance-off, having not found the moves she was looking for.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, Clarke revealed: "We had a dance-off under the Millennium Falcon to gangster rap. It turned into a dance-off between Chewie and Phoebe.”

Waller-Bridge added: “We were grinding for ages and no one took any notice.”

More like this

If only someone on the film set had a camera...

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on Friday 18th May at 10:35pm on BBC1