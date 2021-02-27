Terminator anime series coming to Netflix from writer of The Batman and Project Power

A new anime series based on the Terminator films is in the works at Netflix.

The long-running sci-fi franchise seemed to be on life support after the underwhelming performance of its latest three instalments, Salvation, Genisys and 2019’s Dark Fate, at the global box office.

However, rather than scrap the saga entirely, Hollywood studio Skydance is bringing the series back to the small screen, where it previously saw modest success with the short-lived Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Netflix will be home to the new anime set in the Terminator universe, which will be spearheaded by writer Mattson Tomlin, whose previous work include Jamie Foxx’s Project Power and upcoming DC flick The Batman.

Specific plot details have not yet been disclosed, meaning its unclear whether this new show will utilise established characters or an all-new cast, but Tomlin’s recent comments suggest it will be an experimental new take on the ailing property.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” he said. “I’m honoured that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

The series will be produced in partnership with Production IG, the animation studio responsible for offerings including Ghost in the Shell and B: The Beginning.

John Derderian, Vice President of Japan & Anime at Netflix, said: “Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created, and has only grown more relevant to our world over time.

“The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Terminator: Dark Fate saw the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and had been intended to kickstart a new trilogy of films, but this plan was scrapped when the film proved to be a financial failure.

The Terminator anime series will be released on Netflix.