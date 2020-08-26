The American filmmaker, who also directed The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister, then shared an article published by The AV Club, titled: "Movie theatres are opening, but is it safe to go? Experts say hell no."

Derrickson's warning follows comments from Avengers directors the Russo brothers, who said in June that they both decided seeing a film in a cinema would be a "high-risk situation" at the time.

Tenet is currently set for release in the US on Thursday 3rd September after facing multiple delays due to COVID-19, while the Christopher Nolan film began screening in the UK today.

More like this

The film's release has led the re-opening of various cinemas across the UK since coronavirus forced screens to close back in March.

Tenet marks Nolan's 12th feature-length film and stars John David Washington as the Protagonist – a CIA agent tasked with saving the world armed with just one word: Tenet. Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh also feature in the spy blockbuster.

Derrickson, who directed 2016's Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch, signed onto helm Doctor Strange 2 two years ago, however in January, the filmmaker announced he was stepping away from directing duties over unspecified creative differences.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release in March 2022, having been pushed back a year due to coronavirus.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.