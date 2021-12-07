Superman & Lois season 2: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

The Man of Steel is finally back on our screens.

As part of the Arrowverse universe, Superman & Lois is a new take on the story of Clark Kent and his true love, Lois Lane.

Starring Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois, the series focuses on what comes next for the pair after their marriage and having two teenage sons together.

Heading back to Clark’s hometown of Smallville, the series remains grounded even with big storylines.

Be sure to read our review of the first season as it heads to UK screens, whilst RadioTimes.com has also pondered the meaning behind Superman & Lois’ timeslot in the BBC One schedules.

In the meantime, as the first run is now available to watch in its entirety on BBC iPlayer, many will be wondering how far away the new episodes are.

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about Superman & Lois season 2.

Superman & Lois season 2 release date

Superman & Lois season 2 premieres in the US on The CW on January 11, 2022.

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed but we shall be sure to update this when it arrives.

As the first season was only just released in its entirety in the UK on BBC iPlayer and airing weekly on BBC One, we imagine it will be quite the wait until the second run finds its way to UK shores.

We will be sure to update you on the UK release date as soon as it is confirmed.

Superman & Lois season 2 cast

As one might expect, Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman/Kal-El/Clark Kent and will be joined by Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

Meanwhile, Jordan Elsass will reprise his role as Superman and Lois’ son Jonathan Kent, with Alex Garfin back as his super-powered brother Jordan Kent.

Elsewhere, Emmanuelle Chriqui will be back in the role of Clark’s good friend Lana Lang-Cushing, with Erik Valdez back as her husband Kyle Cushing and Inde Navarrette as her wild older daughter Sarah Cushing.

Dylan Walsh can also be expected back as Lois’ father, General Sam Lane.

We can also expect returns for Wole Parks as the heroic The Stranger/John Henry Irons and Adam Rayner as the villainous Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho/Eradicator.

Sofia Hasmik has been promoted to the main cast in her role as journalist Chrissy Beppo.

New additions this season include Ian Bohen in the antagonistic role of Lieutenant Mitch Anderson who wants to bring Superman under his remit, plus Jenna Dewan returns after her appearance in Supergirl as Lois’ younger sister, Lucy Lane.

Finally, Irons’ daughter Natalie has been promoted to the main cast for the second season after arriving in Smallville in the season one finale.

In the comics, Natalie aka Natasha Irons is one of the multiple heroes to use the codename Steel like her father – who in the comics is her uncle.

Superman & Lois season 2 trailer

We have an official behind-the-scenes clip for the second season that was released in October 2021 as part of the DC FanDome event.

The clip shows stars Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) giving a tour of the Kent farm set.

Fans in the US won’t have much longer to wait for the new episodes of Clark and Lois’ story.

Superman & Lois season 1 is available now as a box set on BBC iPlayer and continues weekly on Saturday evenings on BBC One.

