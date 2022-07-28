Stranger Things writers clarify scene hasn't been edited out on Netflix

The news regarding re-editing came from GQ , who reported that the Netflix show’s creators had re-edited a scene in season 1 which saw Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) photographing Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) without her consent or knowledge.

The writers of Stranger Things have clarified reports which stated previous episodes of the show were being edited retroactively.

The report originally referred to a shot of Jonathan photographing Nancy as she undressed, saying this had now been removed – however, it turns out this shot never existed in the first place, and had instead seemingly been misremembered by fans.

The article was subsequently edited to remove this assertion, with the Stranger Things writers commenting on Twitter: "It's hilarious that an article bashing the show for retroactively editing a scene (based off a false TikTok rumour) has now had to retroactively edit their own article. Oops".

The rumour came after Matt and Ross Duffer suggested in an interview with Variety that they might "go and George Lucas" Will's birthday, it reference to the Star Wars creator's habit of re-editing the original films to fit new continuity established in the prequels.

This was because an error saw Will's birthday seemingly forgotten by all the character's including his mum Joyce and brother Jonathan. Season 2 had established 22nd May as Will's birthday, yet season 4 also saw a 22nd May play out onscreen, without any of the characters mentioning the occasion.

Matt Duffer explained: "The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will’s birthday. So the debate now is whether we adjust Will’s birthday or we just let it be really sad."

He then said: "We’re thinking his new birthday is going to be May 22nd, because "May" can fit in Winona’s mouth [in the Season 2 scene where Joyce says the date of Will’s birthday]. So that would be us George Lucas-ing the situation."

However, a message posted on the official writers' Twitter page on 26th July said that "no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be," throwing the suggestion this will happen into doubt.

