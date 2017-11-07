Ross Duffer explained: “Maybe I shouldn't say this because I like to pretend that it was all planned out, but [Stranger Things] was originally pitched as a limited series. So it was like, Eleven was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it, because there was a moment where limited series were a big deal.”

However, Eleven lived to fight another season thanks to Netflix, who asked the brothers to create a long-running show. Ross recalled: "I remember when we went into Netflix and we pitched this they were like 'well, we like this but how could it keep going?' And you're just sort of riffing in the moment and we were like 'well Will's back from this other dimension and he's not doing very well.' And they were like 'great!'"

So, although it turned out Eleven was only briefly trapped in the Upside Down after her battle with the Demogorgon at the end of season one, it could have been much worse. However, does this mean that the Duffer brothers will want to see Eleven die during the show’s last ever episode? And could a character more significant than Barb or Bob meet their end during the show’s next season? #Pray4Steve

