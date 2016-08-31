Stranger Things to return for second series on Netflix
As if there was any doubt…
In today’s less-than-strange news, Netflix has officially announced that its hit supernatural drama Stranger Things will be returning for a second run of episodes in 2017.
According to Variety, the next run will be slightly longer – nine episodes instead of series one's eight – and see the return of writers The Duffer Brothers, who recently teased that a second series would see “Justice for Barb”, as well as more general fallout from the events of the first series (which we won’t spoil).
And if this left you in any doubt about how much support Netflix has for its buzziest show, it’s worth checking out their Twitter profile, which includes a sneaky little reference to the series…
We can hardly wait for the creepiness and 80s nostalgia to continue.
Stranger Things season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now