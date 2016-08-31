In today’s less-than-strange news, Netflix has officially announced that its hit supernatural drama Stranger Things will be returning for a second run of episodes in 2017.

According to Variety, the next run will be slightly longer – nine episodes instead of series one's eight – and see the return of writers The Duffer Brothers, who recently teased that a second series would see “Justice for Barb”, as well as more general fallout from the events of the first series (which we won’t spoil).