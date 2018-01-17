Stranger Things star David Harbour will officiate fan's wedding if he gets 125k retweets
It wouldn't be the first time Jim Hopper has come through for a fan
David Harbour, AKA Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, told a fan on Twitter that he would officiate her wedding if he got 125k retweets.
"What would it take for @DavidHarbour to be the officiant at my wedding in September?!" Twitter user @ErickaElizabth asked, probably rhetorically.
However, the star, who is notorious for poking fun on social media, soon responded:"125k retweets," he tweeted. "Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform a ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes".
It's not the first time Harbour has offered a public service in exchange for retweets. In October last year, he promised user @postydamaris that he would take her yearbook photos with her if she got 25k retweets.
Last week, he followed through, school sweatshirt, trombone, and all:
At present, the tweet has over 40,000 retweets. Surely it's only a matter of time...