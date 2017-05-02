However, the cast say we won’t just be treated to Upside Down monsters creepy to the noise of a 1980s soundtrack. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) also promises plenty of development in each of the kids: "The great thing about this season is you get to see insights into each character on their own. You're going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what's been going on."

He continued: "I think they're all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone because their best friend [Will] is back and he's not acting like their best friend anymore. He's changed."

More scares? Even better character development? Bring it on. Preferably with a side of Eggos.

Advertisement

Stranger Things series 2 debuts on Netflix on 31st October, aka Halloween