Stranger Things season 2 will be more 'horror oriented'
The horror in Hawkins has only just begun, according to the show's stars
Just in case you weren’t convinced by the massive sky Demogorgon we saw in the latest trailer for Stranger Things (below), one of its stars has said season two is set to get scarier.
Speaking with Emmy Magazine (via People) about upcoming episodes of the Netflix drama, Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike) said: "There are going to be some challenges that the characters face that are real…I think this season will be a lot [darker]. A lot more horror oriented. I think people are going to like it more than the first season."
However, the cast say we won’t just be treated to Upside Down monsters creepy to the noise of a 1980s soundtrack. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) also promises plenty of development in each of the kids: "The great thing about this season is you get to see insights into each character on their own. You're going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what's been going on."
He continued: "I think they're all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone because their best friend [Will] is back and he's not acting like their best friend anymore. He's changed."
More scares? Even better character development? Bring it on. Preferably with a side of Eggos.
Stranger Things series 2 debuts on Netflix on 31st October, aka Halloween