And it seems the show is set to attract more fame, as Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy said: "Certain actors that you have definitely heard of have raised their hand with real interest to be a part of it."

The lead actors in series one of Stranger Things were Winona Ryder and David Harbour, but Levy was hesitant to give away who the new additions to the cast could be: “The secrecy is insane and really, really difficult for a motor-mouth like me. But I really believe it's a benign withholding. We're withholding information because we love our fans.”

He's adamant the series won't become simply a star vehicle, though: “The show's appeal is based so much on the unknown quotient in our actors, in our premise, in our plot," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "So we do hope to keep that same discovery, and that would suddenly go away if we decided to cast all the famous people who said they'd like to be a part of it."

The second series of Stranger Things will be released in 2017.