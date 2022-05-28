Stranger Things star Joe Keery wants Steve to leave Hawkins

Introduced in season one as a love rival to Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Steve became a fan-favourite due to some heroic moments as well as his charming friendships with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Robin (Maya Hawke).

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has revealed he'd like to see Steve Harrington leave Hawkins, Indiana in future episodes, amid an outpouring of love for his character following the debut of season 4 on Netflix .

He's been one of the most talked-about figures in the brand new episodes, which launched on Netflix yesterday, but if Keery gets his way then Steve may not be around for much longer.

In an interview with Variety, he discussed the journey his character goes on in the first volume of season 4, explaining he feels that Steve should move away from his haunted hometown for a fresh start elsewhere.

“If I was Steve’s Dad, I’d be like, ‘You’re moving into the city,'” he said. “Now that he has some real support from Robin in his life, I feel like it’d be fun to see him outside the world of Hawkins."

However, Keery went on to acknowledge that due to the way Steve's mind works, he might find himself stick in Hawkins for a long time, even if that wouldn't be what's best for him.

"He feels so meant to be there for the rest of his life. Also, I’m not sure if Steve is really like a long-term thinker, he’s kind of a short-term thinker. So I think, getting to the next day, in a lot of ways, is the furthest he’s thinking ahead,” he added.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 comes almost three years since the launch of the third entry, with production being substantially delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic; the story continues in Volume 2, which is due to arrive in July.

