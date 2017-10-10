We're just over two weeks out from Stranger Things season 2 arriving on Netflix, and now a new set of episode titles - different to the ones originally teased last year - have been announced via a short promo video.

The first season 2 teaser had provided episode titles, but the Duffer brothers subsequently admitted that those were given as story hints, and that they were likely to change. Of the original set, the only one to remain the same is episode 3, 'The Pollywog', which could either be a cuddly toy or a terrifying Upside Down monster - we're guessing the latter.