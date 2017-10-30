Of course, many fans would disagree with this assessment – but it’s clearly a criticism that series creators the Duffer Brothers have somewhat taken onboard going into Stranger Things season two, with the pair including a sneaky reference to the debate during the new season’s fifth episode.

After Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) tells new girl Max (Sadie Sink) about all the events of the first season, she sits quietly for a moment, before telling Lucas that she basically thinks the whole thing is a whole story that he made up.

Not only that: she also has a few criticisms of his storytelling skills that followers of Stranger Things opinion pieces might find familiar…

More like this

“Well, I mean I had a few issues,” Max tells Lucas. “I felt it was a little derivative in parts.”

She adds: “I just wish it’d had a little more originality. That’s all.”

It’s not quite like turning the tables on your critics – but it’s a bit like turning them upside down instead.

Advertisement

Stranger Things 2 is streaming on Netflix now