Stop what you're doing. John Barrowman has been wearing even more sci-fi dresses
We think he cuts a fetching figure as both the Tenth Doctor and Castiel from Supernatural
A few months ago Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman enchanted the world when he turned up to a convention panel clad in a surprisingly flattering Tardis dress – but it turns out that his sci-fi sartorial stylings were only just beginning.
Just this week in fact the erstwhile Captain Jack Harkness rocked out at two more conventions in similarly-themed garments, starting with this eerily convincing Tenth Doctor ensemble (complete with sonic screwdriver and Tardis props out of sight) at Oz comic-con in Melbourne
...and continuing the trend yesterday (albeit with a different sci-fi/fantasy franchise) in a dress inspired by Supernatural character Castiel.
@Team_Barrowman supporting @gishwhes and @mishacollins today!!! #Castiel pic.twitter.com/XXbgRHpt5S
— MissQuinn (@Nicci_Rose) June 19, 2016
Fingers crossed that this is a fashion trend that will never ever end. Rather like Captain Jack himself, in fact...
Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas before a new series in 2017