A few months ago Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman enchanted the world when he turned up to a convention panel clad in a surprisingly flattering Tardis dress – but it turns out that his sci-fi sartorial stylings were only just beginning.

Advertisement

Just this week in fact the erstwhile Captain Jack Harkness rocked out at two more conventions in similarly-themed garments, starting with this eerily convincing Tenth Doctor ensemble (complete with sonic screwdriver and Tardis props out of sight) at Oz comic-con in Melbourne