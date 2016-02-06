“Ahead of me this year I have 14 Doctor Who and 3 Sherlock films," Moffat told The Scottish Daily Record, after accepting an OBE for services to drama at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. "So the last thing I’m doing is contemplating work beyond that. But the day's coming when I’ll have to.”

A prestigious Christmas Day episode, his seventh, would be a fitting farewell for Moffat after six series in charge of Doctor Who and over ten years writing for the show. Fans will be wondering whether it will also see the departure of current Doctor Peter Capaldi who has hinted on more than one occasion that his next series could be his last.

“This could be my final year – it’s terrifying," Capaldi told The Telegraph recently. "I love Doctor Who but it can be quite an insular world and I do want to do other things. There will come a time when this is over."