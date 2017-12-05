Well showrunner Steven Moffat may just have revealed the answer – and it sounds as though it’s going to be... Yorkshire!

“You’ll spend more time in that first episode reacting to her accent than her gender," Moffat told SFX magazine. "It’ll be, 'Oh, what a big fuss... oh, she’s funny, isn’t she?... Yorkshire? Why’s she got a Yorkshire accent?' That’s going to be it.”

Now, we know Moffat has indeed been privy to Whittaker's first appearance as the Doctor in the final moments of the Christmas special – but we also know that he can sometimes be a little bit of a tease, so it's hard to know whether to take this with a pinch of salt.

More like this

Advertisement

One thing's for sure, it's certainly what most fans want to see – 85 per cent of them voted yes to Yorkshire in our recent poll.