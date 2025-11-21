Stargate is officially coming back to screens and, having franchise veteran Martin Gero on board is an excellent start for the new series – but there are other things it needs to get right.

After over thirty years of storytelling, spanning multiple mediums including films, television series, books and games, the iconic '90s sci-fi franchise Stargate is officially set to return.

The news was confirmed this week by Prime Video after an announcement video confirmed that a revival series has been greenlit by Amazon MGM Studios – excitingly with franchise stalwart Martin Gero on board as creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner.

It was also confirmed that Dean Devlin and "master of disaster" Roland Emmerich, who were the major players behind the original 1994 Stargate movie, are also on board as executive producers.

This is undoubtedly fantastic news for Stargate fans who have missed the many adventures through time and space since the final episode of Stargate Universe aired back in 2011(!), but we can’t help but wonder just where the wormhole will take viewers next.

Described as a “bold new chapter” in the ​​iconic science fiction franchise, not much else has been revealed about the upcoming series. But we have five initial suggestions that we think could help turn this revival into a hit.

Read on for our full list of things the Stargate revival show should do in order to succeed.

5 things Stargate needs to learn as '90s phenomenon returns to screens

1. Balance accessibility for new viewers with meaningful nods for long-time fans

One of the major factors that will surely make or break the new series is satisfying both Gaters (die-hard fans) and new – or more casual – viewers who will be delving into the franchise for the first time, with the show acting as a clear jumping-on point.

Striking this balance is undoubtedly one of the hardest elements to get right in a revival, reboot, or any new series set within an established universe. You don’t have to look far to see how difficult it is to nail: both Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and Ahsoka have creaked under the weight of introducing nostalgic characters from other formats.

This is particularly true of the former, as the show – which primarily began as a Western-esque series about Din Djarin’s endearing relationship with Grogu – has ballooned considerably.

At the same time, the new series should be able to stand on its own without getting too bogged down by what came before. Familiar alien foes (such as the iconic Goa’uld and the Replicators), returning locations and planets (like Chulak and Abydos), and a few meaningful, plot-driven cameos can help satisfy long-time fans, but the story itself should remain accessible for newcomers.

Thankfully, Martin Gero has confirmed that he’s making the show for fans and newcomers alike – and potentially even those who don’t currently love a sci-fi franchise. “This is a show for everyone, everywhere,” he reiterated.

It’s fantastic to have the original creators on board to help shape a new version of the show, one that aims to carve out its own unique chapter in the Stargate universe – and hopefully, complete with its own unique team (complete with the dysfunctional but endearing dynamic!)

2. Remember what made the franchise beloved, without copying and pasting it

There are so many brilliant elements that drew such a huge fanbase to the beloved Stargate universe. Whether it’s the unique premise allowing for countless adventures exploring other worlds, cultures, and technologies through the titular gateway; the blend of science fiction and ancient mythology (particularly Egyptian); the excellent character development; or the genuine humour – there’s just so much to enjoy.

The “everyday people in extraordinary settings” angle also adds a strong sense of relatability to the show, with many of the core team made up of military figures or scientists based on Earth. It’s an accessible jumping-on point that helps ground the more fantastical elements.

Where the franchise suffered in its later stages was in diluting its original formula, particularly with the introduction of characters from another show (Farscape). While the crossovers between SG-1 and Atlantis were incredibly fun and often a real highlight, the later additions to the SG-1 cast felt like a departure from the grounded, human-focused military science fiction that defined the series.

Stargate Atlantis. F. Scott Schafer/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Likewise, Stargate Universe marked a significant tonal shift, embracing a much darker atmosphere with far less of the humour fans loved. This revival gives Gero a valuable opportunity to right some of those past missteps and take the franchise back to its roots – but with a new story.

Recent franchise reboots and legacy sequels have often strayed into overly familiar territory, taking beloved instalments and almost recreating them beat-for-beat (Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, for example). There’s a real opportunity here for the Stargate creative team to carve out its own identity instead of falling into that same trap.

Thankfully, the Stargate revival is a new adventure rather than a straight-up reboot, and the creators – many of whom worked on previous iterations – can craft a brand-new story within this rich science-fiction sandbox. It’s a chance to acknowledge the past while confidently dialling up some chevrons and guiding the franchise into its next phase.

And it’s clear that Martin Gero knows exactly what people love about the franchise: “I think what’s amazing about the Stargate construction is that it takes place today. It takes place on Earth, the Earth that you recognise. But yet this gateway to the stars allows us to tell these amazing stories with epic scope, [an] incredible sense of humour and again, like a sense of presence in the real world.”



3. Bring something new to the universe

One of the biggest draws of the Stargate franchise is the unique titular device itself. The ‘Astria Porta’ gateway allows for near-instantaneous travel and almost endless adventures across the cosmos. Think the TARDIS – but instead of a blue box, a physical portal to the stars. This central mechanism alone opens the door to a multitude of storytelling opportunities, especially when paired with the franchise’s recognisable blend of military drama, ancient mythology, and science fiction.

SG-1 laid the groundwork for this beloved formula, while the second series, Stargate Atlantis, built on it by taking the concept to a whole new level. Travelling to – well – Atlantis in the Pegasus Galaxy, the show used the city’s Stargate as the hub for a joint international expedition. Stargate Universe, meanwhile, bucked this trend in favour of a more survival-based narrative, following a multinational team of soldiers and civilians forced through a Stargate after an attack. And the prequel series Stargate: Origins travelled back in time – and to the planet Abydos – to explore the early mysteries surrounding the gate’s discovery.

Christopher Judge as Teal'c, Amanda Tapping as Maj. Samantha Carter, Richard Dean Anderson as Colonel Jack O'Neill, Michael Shanks as Dr Daniel Jackson in Stargate SG-1. Shane Harvey/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

There are so many opportunities to introduce new species and technologies across new worlds through the classic planet-of-the-week structure, all while exploring different mythologies along the way. Previously, the franchise has delved into Egyptian gods and Asgard, inspired by Norse mythology. Other major mythologies that could make brilliant additions - each capable of shaping a whole new suite of alien races - include Mayan and Incan, as well as Celtic.

Additionally, alongside a refreshed military-scientific central team (hopefully based on Earth once again), potentially with ties to previous teams, the new series can bring the franchise up to date by weaving in contemporary sci-fi concepts, modern moral quandaries (much like Star Trek and Doctor Who), cutting-edge science (including AI, nanotech, and alternative energy), and fresh thematic explorations each week.

4. Focus on character-driven storytelling

One of the biggest criticisms of franchise sequels, spinoffs, and extended universes is nostalgia-driven storytelling that reuses familiar story beats at the expense of real character development and world-building. Star Trek: Picard, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi have all leaned heavily on these elements, sometimes overshadowing the main story.

While the Stargate revival could potentially fall into the same trap if the creative team relies too heavily on cameos from fan-favourite SG-1 and Atlantis characters or repeats familiar storylines, it also has the opportunity to stand out from the overly familiar landscape of current sci-fi and fantasy.

The core characters in both SG-1 and Atlantis consisted of a diverse cast ahead of its time, with strong female leads and representation of different cultures and mythologies. They were afforded compelling arcs throughout the series – none more so than Christopher Judge’s Teal’c, who evolved from a Jaffa warrior serving the Goa’uld into a rebel fighter and trusted friend of the main team.

The revival now has the opportunity to introduce a new central team of fan favourites for a new generation - with nuanced, layered characters whose personal growth drives the wider plot, even within the planet-of-the-week structure. By balancing character development with expansive world-building, the series could deliver a fun, engaging sci-fi adventure grounded in relatable, character-driven stakes, in a similar vein to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.



5. Make it (intelligent) fun!

While certain concepts and storylines in fantasy and sci-fi shows can feel a little silly or on-the-nose, the central storytelling device in the Stargate franchise is actually grounded in science.

The SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe teams all worked with scientific advisors to help guide the storylines concocted in the writers’ room. Notable contributors included Mika McKinnon, a freelance scientist and geophysicist, who helped ensure that concepts – particularly wormhole theories – were as consistent with real-world physics as possible.

Another key element for the revival to capture is the sense of awe, wonder, and fun - something often missing in today’s sci-fi landscape. The humour throughout SG-1 and Atlantis, largely thanks to the team dynamics and especially Colonel O’Neill’s sarcastic quips, was one of the franchise’s most beloved features.

The new series also has the chance to bring a whole host of alien species to life using modern technology and a much bigger budget. “We’re going to be able to do things that we could not do in 1997, and even beyond that,” consulting producer Brad Wright explains. “We’re going to be able to do almost anything in terms of visual effects and everything our imagination can come up with now.”

Fire up the dial-home device – we’re counting down the days to the next adventure in the cosmos!

