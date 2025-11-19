Iconic sci-fi franchise Stargate is officially returning to screens, with an "extraordinary" revival series coming to Prime Video.

Ad

A new series based on the franchise, which was first brought to life in the 1994 movie, has been greenlit by Amazon MGM Studios.

The Stargate franchise centres on the titular device, which is able to create a stable wormhole and allows near-instantaneous travel around the cosmos.

The new series is being developed by Stargate veteran, Martin Gero, who will serve as creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner.

He said: "Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on Stargate: Atlantis.

Stargate Atlantis cast: Joe Flanigan as Lt. Col. John Sheppard, Jewel Staite as Dr. Jennifer Keller, Robert Picardo as Richard Woolsey, Jason Momoa as Ronan Dex, Rachel Luttrell as Teyla Emmagan, David Hewlett as Dr. Rodney McKay F. Scott Schafer/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, Stargate taught me everything about making television – it’s written into my DNA."

He added: "I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase.

"For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world – I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

In what's sure to be good news for die-hard fans, Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, who were behind the 1994 Stargate movie, are on board as executive producers. Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi will also serve as consulting producers.

For fans wanting to catch up in the meantime, you'll first need to watch the original Stargate movie, followed by the TV series Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe.

The cosmos awaits!

Read more:

Add Stargate to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.