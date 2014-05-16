Pinewood Studios also confirmed the news to RadioTimes.com that some of the Star Wars gang are in the building.

We're slowly but surely getting more and more information about the film. We of course now know that the original cast of Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher will be back. There's also some exciting new faces on the cast list including actors Domhnall Gleeson and Andy Serkis.

Serkis, who walked the blue carpet for the London premiere of X-Men: Days of Future Past earlier this week, would only say "nothing" in answer to Star Wars questions.

Filming is also said to be taking place in Abu Dhabi.

