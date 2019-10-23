There is a lot of plot to get through, after all. We've still got to find out who Rey's parents are, and wrap up stories for Rey, Finn, Poe and their friends. There's also the small matter of Kylo Ren, now officially the main big baddie as the new Supreme Leader of the First Order. Will Rey and co be able to stop him?

From the looks of the final trailer for the film, it is going to be a wild ride.

How long is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

The ninth film in the Star Wars saga will run to 141 minutes, or 2 hours and 21 mins.

It had initially been rumoured to be 155 minutes, but this was debunked by director J.J. Abrams while speaking to EW Radio.

This means it isn't the longest film in the saga, but does come in a close second behind 2017's The Last Jedi.

Here are the runtimes of all eight previous films for comparison:

