Star Wars fans are really worried that Luke Skywalker has joined the dark side
Mark Hamill shared a photo that suggests the Galaxy's favourite Jedi has transformed into a rogue one
Star Wars really, really wants us to think Luke Skywalker has joined the dark side. First, there was a very ominous trailer for The Last Jedi, next there were hints from the cast about an upcoming dark twist and now this: Mark Hamill has posed in some very Sith-like robes for a photoshoot.
Sharing the cover of Hungarian magazine Mozimania, the actor who plays Skywalker is dressed in all black, with a black shawl and black glove on his right hand. And he’s also wearing his best 'you came to the wrong planet, punk!' face.
Could it be? Could the man who defeated the evil emperor and Darth Vader have turned away from the Jedi? Hard to see the Dark Side is, but fans are already panicking…
But don’t be too scared, Star Wars fans. After all, fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering the dark side. But hey, if you do turn, you might see Luke Skywalker when you get there.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December 2017