Star Wars really, really wants us to think Luke Skywalker has joined the dark side. First, there was a very ominous trailer for The Last Jedi, next there were hints from the cast about an upcoming dark twist and now this: Mark Hamill has posed in some very Sith-like robes for a photoshoot.

Sharing the cover of Hungarian magazine Mozimania, the actor who plays Skywalker is dressed in all black, with a black shawl and black glove on his right hand. And he’s also wearing his best 'you came to the wrong planet, punk!' face.