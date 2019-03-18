Responding to fans asking exactly when the Star Wars teaser could be revealed, the star – ever the Joker – responded with a glimpse of his own “trailer”.

However, it turns out that this “Master Hamster” trailer wasn’t even the one the actor used in Episode IX. Instead, it was Hamill's base during filming for The Last Jedi.

This isn’t the first time Hamill has employed the trailer pun – the star previously unveiled some exciting Episode IX trailers in January this year.

Despite Hamill’s joking, it appear that the Episode IX trailer (not one that attaches to a car) could be released soon. Chicago’s Star Wars Celebration event announced a special panel for the film on 12th April.

The event could be significant. After all, in 2017 the convention held a very similar event for The Last Jedi where fans were treated to a first look of the film.

Although hard to predict, the future is, it seems likely a trailer is likely to be just around the corner. Just don’t expect Hamill’s trolling to stop in the meantime.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019