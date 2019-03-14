Not only will this event feature director JJ Abrams and producer Kathleen Kennedy, but the Star Wars Celebration website says “plenty of surprises and special guests” are ahead. Could one such surprise be the Episode IX title unveil?

Of course, there’s another possibility, that LucasFilm will reveal the film’s title before Star Wars Celebration and use the panel to drop a first trailer. After all, that’s exactly what happened in 2017 where the convention premiered our first sneak peek at The Last Jedi.

But whenever we see the trailer, it’s likely to have a brief appearance of Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, who will make a posthumous appearance with unused footage of Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

And according to Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, it’s something the star would be delighted by. “Something tells me she’d get a real kick out of the fact she had a hit movie years after she left us,” he recently told RadioTimes.com. “That was just her.”

Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to get an idea of how Abram has worked her into the story.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019