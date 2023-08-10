The series, which has somewhat redefined Star Trek, has proven a hit with fans, with stars Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, and Rebecca Romijn, who plays Una Chin-Riley/Number One hoping to continue the show for "as long as we can".

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Romijn said of her hopes for future seasons: "We hope we can keep on going, keep taking risks, keep thinking of bigger ideas outside the box. The writers have this open-door policy where they want us to come in and pitch ideas and continue to play with genre so we just want to keep on going as long as we can."

She added: "We've now taken complete ownership of our characters and we know our characters so the writers sometimes come to us and say, 'Would your character do this or that? How do you feel about this?' They come to us. It’s a very collaborative effort, I have to say, but the ideas that we’ve pitched, I think we want to keep them secret for now!"

Read more:

As for how Strange New Worlds season 2 has continued to pay homage to classic Trek, Romijn pointed out: "It was interesting, [it was] around the middle of season 1 that Anson and I started seeking out the comedy in Trek because we reminded ourselves that the original series had a lot of comedy.

"That Leonard Nimoy and [William] Shatner were making each other laugh. And the Enterprise is lighter in tone, it's a sexy ship, they have fun, there's a bar, you know? So we started seeking out the comedy bits and that became really fun, because at first we were taking it very seriously and it was a little bit of a reminder of, lighten it up and start really looking for comedy."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strange New Worlds season 2 has already taken major risks, most prominently with Star Trek's first ever fully musical episode, Subspace Rhapsody, which even the cast described as "difficult".

While some fans weren't sure, others have embraced the show's experimentation, pointing out that it in no way betrays the tradition of Star Trek.

Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.