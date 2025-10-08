Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming to free-to-air TV – with release date now confirmed
It's officially time to delve into the stellar spin-off.
In very good news for Star Trek fans, Strange New Worlds will soon be available to stream for free in the UK.
The first season of the prequel series is coming to ITVX on Sunday 19th October, meaning if you've been holding out on the stellar spin-off until now, it's time to delve in. In other words? Resistance is futile.
The season will also air on ITV1, with the first two episodes, Strange New Worlds and Children of the Comet, airing at 10:20pm and 11:20pm respectively on the same day.
There's no news just yet about if the later seasons will be coming to ITV, but we'd hope that they'll follow suit at some point in the future. Currently, they're available to watch on Paramount+.
After all, Strange New Worlds, which is currently between its third and fourth seasons, has proven wildly popular with fans.
Starring Anson Mount, it follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the Enterprise in the years before The Original Series. Familiar characters including Spock (Ethan Peck), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Scotty (Martin Quinn), and even a young James T Kirk (Paul Wesley) also appear.
Even if you've never seen Star Trek before, Strange New Worlds is a great gateway thanks to its light-hearted approach to the franchise (who could forget the notorious musical episode, or the animated Lower Decks crossover?!).
The show has been renewed up to season 5, with season 4 set to air next year. While details about the upcoming season are mostly under wraps, it has been revealed that it'll feature the crew transforming into puppets.
Just how that's set to happen remains to be seen - but it's safe to say there's never a dull day on the Enterprise.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 will be available to stream on ITVX from 19th October. Seasons 2 and 3 are available to stream on Paramount+.
