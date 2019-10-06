A fully functioning Mr Data – if perhaps only in a dream – a kick-ass return for Seven of Nine and a reunion with Riker and Troi, living in domestic harmony in a countryside retreat – yes, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard has pretty much everything Next Generation fans have been waiting for.

Weighing in at a hefty 2 minutes and 54 seconds, the preview was introduced by star Patrick Stewart at the Picard panel at New York Comic Con, which also featured some of the sci-fi spin-off show's new cast members, Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor).